Russian President Putin's phone call with Donald Trump a display of mutual respect: Lavrov

MOSCOW (REUTERS)- The phone call between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (Jan 29) was a display of mutual respect between the two men, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

In the call, their first conversation since Trump's inauguration, Putin and Trump agreed to try to rebuild US Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria.

Trump has said he wants a rapprochement with Moscow if he can get along with Putin, who says he is also keen to mend ties.