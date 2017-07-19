Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr is ready to testify to Congress

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Russian lawyer who met Mr Donald Trump Jr after his father won the 2016 US Republican presidential nomination has said she is ready to testify to Congress to dispel what she called "mass hysteria" about the encounter.

President Donald Trump's eldest son eagerly agreed last year to meet Ms Natalia Veselnitskaya, a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic White House rival Hillary Clinton, according to e-mails released by Mr Donald Trump Jr.

Ms Veselnitskaya has previously said she is a private lawyer, that she never obtained damaging information about Mrs Clinton and that she has no ties with the Kremlin.

"I'm ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria - but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate," Ms Veselnitskaya said in an interview with Russia's Kremlin-backed RT TV channel released late on Tuesday (July 18).

Russian officials have repeatedly denied US allegations that Moscow interfered in the presidential campaign to help Mr Donald Trump win the White House.