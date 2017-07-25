Russian banker who met Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner not acting on our orders: Kremlin

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner departs following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 24, 2017.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian banker who met United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, did not do so on the Kremlin's orders, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (July 25).

Mr Kushner, who was quizzed on Monday by Senate investigators on his contacts with Russians as part of an investigation into possible Kremlin meddling in last year's presidential election, said he had met Mr Sergei Gorkov, head of Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank, on Dec 13.

Russia flatly denies it interfered with the US election.

When asked about Mr Kushner's meeting on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Mr Gorkov had been in the US as part of a roadshow meeting various US representatives in the course of his work.

"These contacts do not need any approval from the Kremlin and naturally (these meetings) did not happen on the Kremlin's orders," Mr Peskov said.

He said it was "normal practice" for the head of a major Russian bank conducting a roadshow to hold various meetings.

