Russia says no direct contacts yet between White House and Kremlin

A billboard showing pictures of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro on Nov 16, 2016.
A billboard showing pictures of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro on Nov 16, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Direct contacts between the White House and the Kremlin have not been established since US President Donald Trump took office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Contacts at the level of the administrations are not taking place at the moment, there haven't been any yet, such contacts are yet to be established," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"Routine diplomatic work is underway, our embassy in Washington is functioning, they are in constant contact with their counterparts in the State Department."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping