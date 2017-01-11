Russia says it has no compromising dossier on Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Jan 11) it had no compromising material on US President-elect Donald Trump or his defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and said an unsubstantiated dossier which said it did had been fabricated and was "total nonsense".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, addressing reporters on a conference call, said the dossier was a hoax which had been dreamt up to further damage US-Russia relations.

Two US officials said on Tuesday (Jan 10) evening that the heads of four US intelligence agencies had last week presented Mr Trump with classified documents which included claims that Russian intelligence operatives had compromising information about him.