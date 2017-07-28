Russia retaliates for US sanctions with ouster of diplomats

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russia on Friday (July 28) ordered the United States to cut its embassy and other personnel in the country and ousted it from a cottage and warehouses in Moscow, retaliating angrily to the passage of a new sanctions Bill in the US Congress.

"The passage of the new law on sanctions shows with all obviousness that relations with Russia have become hostage to the domestic political battle within the US," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the moves.

"The latest events show that in well-known circles in the United States, Russophobia and a course towards open confrontation with our country have taken hold."

Russia had originally threatened the ouster of diplomats and seizure of property in December after the US ordered 35 Russian envoys out of the US in protest of alleged Russian meddling in the election last year.

