Russia metro bombing suspect says he was unwitting accomplice

Abror Azimov, who is suspected of organising an act of terror in St Petersburg's metro system, attends a court hearing of the investigation's motion on his arrest, at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2017.
Abror Azimov, who is suspected of organising an act of terror in St Petersburg's metro system, attends a court hearing of the investigation's motion on his arrest, at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The man Russian investigators say orchestrated a suicide bombing on the St Petersburg metro told a court on Tuesday (April 18) he was an unwitting accomplice in the attack.

At a preliminary court hearing, the suspect, Abror Azimov, said he had participated in the preparation of the attack, in which 14 people were killed, but only indirectly.

"I did not realise that I was helping with this act," he said, referring to the April 3 blast on the metro. "I was being given instructions."

Earlier, a state investigator told the court that Azimov had confessed to having prepared the attack, but the suspect said he had not confessed to that.

