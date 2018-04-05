Russia lost vote at chemical weapons body seeking joint Salisbury inquiry

The headquarters of Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague on April 4, 2018.
The headquarters of Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Russia lost a vote 15-6 at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) seeking a new joint investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

Russia had put forward a proposal for a joint investigation as Britain did not invite it to participate in a probe being carried out by the OPCW, results of which are due next week.

China, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Algeria and Iran backed the Russian motion, the diplomatic source said. Seventeen member states abstained.

