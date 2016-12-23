Russia defence minister says close to reaching ceasefire deal for Syria: Report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The evacuation of rebel fighters from Aleppo is complete, creating the conditions for a ceasefire deal in Syria, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Friday (Dec 23).

"In my view we are very close to achieving an agreement on a full ceasefire across the territory of Syria," Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, RIA reported.

Putin said the recapture of the devastated city of Aleppo by Syrian regime forces was a “very important” step towards stabilising the war-torn country.

“The liberation of Aleppo from radical elements is a very important part of the normalisation in Syria, and I hope, for the region overall,” he was quoted as telling Shoigu in their meeting, Russian news agencies reported.