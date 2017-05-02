Royals release new photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday

LONDON - A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother has been released by Britain's palace.

Prince William and his wife Kate released the picture of the cherubic princess taken in April at the family's country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk in eastern England on Monday (May 1).

Kensington Palace shared the photo on their official Twitter account with the post: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."

The ir little girl turns two today (May 2). In it she is seen wearing a yellow sweater embroidered with blue sheep.

The royal couple have worked to keep their children out of the public eye to try giving them as normal childhoods as possible, and photos of them have been rare.

Little Charlotte has not been with her family since they attended a Christmas Day church service in Bucklebury, a village outside of London where Kate's family reside, CNN reported. Charlotte also accompanied mum, dad and her brother on a tour of Canada last fall.

Charlotte 's older brother, Prince George, 3, is expected to attend school in London beginning in September, a move that is expected to bring the family to Kensington Palace to live.

