Rowers cut short record-breaking Arctic mission

NEW YORK • An international team of rowers has ended a record-breaking expedition through the Arctic Ocean after becoming stranded on a remote Norwegian island partway through their 11/2-month journey.

They had set out to break several world records while using the mission to raise money for a school in the Himalayas.

They achieved 11 of 12 expected world records - related to distance travelled and location in the Arctic - before having to call off their mission on Monday.

Now, it could be at least another week before the crew of six adventurers, whose expedition was called the Polar Row, is evacuated from the island where they sought refuge on Aug 19. The rowers - from Britain, Iceland, India, Norway and the United States - took to sea from the northern coast of Norway on July 20 and headed north to an island on the Svalbard archipelago.

They continued to the Arctic ice shelf - the first rowing crew recorded as making it that far north - before turning south towards Iceland. But with the skies cloudy for days at a time, the boat's solar-powered batteries drained and its electrical equipment shut off.

That left the rowers without navigational aids and forced them to rely on manual steering, according to a post on the Polar Row Facebook page that recounted the decision to head for shore.

As conditions aboard the 9m boat deteriorated, the rowers abandoned their intended course and headed for Jan Mayen island instead. The small volcanic island is about halfway between Norway and Greenland.

"I've never been so wet and cold for so long," Mr Alex Gregory, a British rower and two-time Olympic gold medallist, wrote in an Instagram post on Aug 17, two days before the crew reached land.

"It's seeping into my bones, there is absolutely no escape from it."

On Monday, nine days after reaching Jan Mayen, the crew officially ended its journey.

"A successful expedition is also one where everyone goes home safe and in good health to their family and friends," one of the rowers, Mr Carlo Facchino, wrote.

"With that, our expedition now comes to an end, having achieved the ultimate in success."

Jan Mayen is not permanently inhabited, but is staffed by around 18 members of the Norwegian Armed Forces and the Norwegian Meteorological Institute who have a base there and welcomed the crew into their facilities.

"The hospitality has been unbelievable - they've saved our lives," Mr Gregory said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

NYTIMES