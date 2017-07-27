Romania to pass vaccination law to deal with immunisation gaps

BUCHAREST (REUTERS) - Romania needs to pass a vaccination law and overhaul medical services to prevent the spread of a measles outbreak that has already claimed 32 deaths, the most of any European country, the health ministry said late on Wednesday (July 26).

Vaccination rules are being tightened across Europe, where a decline in immunisation has caused a spike in diseases such as measles, chicken pox and mumps, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In European Union state Romania, the ministry said 224,202 children aged nine months to nine years had yet to be vaccinated against measles, a highly contagious virus that spreads through direct contact and through the air and that remains one of the biggest killers of children worldwide.

Since a measles outbreak started in February last year, Romania has reported 8,246 cases of both children and adults, including 32 deaths across the country but especially in some Western counties where the vaccination rate was below 50 per cent.

The decline in immunisation rates accelerated over the last two years as parents failed to register with family physicians, refused vaccination for their children but also because of regular shortages of the vaccine.

The lack of a clear nationwide record of children eligible for vaccines was a problem, as thousands of villages in Romania did not have access to basic healthcare and family doctors.

The country's Roma minority was especially at risk.

On Wednesday, the health minister fired the county managers in areas with low vaccination rates and said a draft of a vaccination law would soon be discussed by the government.

Interrupting transmission of measles requires at least 95 per cent vaccination coverage with two doses.

The health ministry said that in 2016, the coverage rate stood at 86 per cent for the first dose and 67 per cent for the second.