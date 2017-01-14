Rise of robots spurs call for 'kill switches'

BRUSSELS • The unstoppable rise of robots in our everyday lives requires urgent EU rules such as "kill switches", European Parliament members have warned as they passed a resolution urging Brussels into action on automaton ethics.

Ms Mady Delvaux, a Socialist Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Luxembourg, led the campaign and warned that Europe is passively standing by as robots take an increasingly powerful role that will grow even stronger with the emergence of driverless cars.

To encourage European Union action, she tabled a resolution that also includes the need for an EU agency specialised in dealing with artificial intelligence. The resolution could force the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, to begin work on laws that deal with these issues head-on.

"A growing number of areas of our daily lives are increasingly affected by robotics," Ms Delvaux said. "In order... to ensure that robots are and will remain in the service of humans, we urgently need to create a robust European legal framework."

Her resolution was easily passed by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday and now faces a plenary vote, probably next month.

Her report is an overview of how robots are creeping into the lives of humans and what the EU can do to stay in control.

Its recommendations are wide- ranging, including a kill switch allowing humans to shut down a robot at the smallest sign of danger. Without such rules, "humanity could face the apocalyptic scenario where robots turn on their human masters", Ms Delvaux warned in an interview with EU affairs website EurActiv.

The report recommends an EU agency for robotics to oversee all European regulations involving robots, like the ones the bloc already has for food safety and aviation.

Most urgently, the report demands that the EU draw up a legal framework for driverless cars.

Auto builders want to see robotic cars on roads by 2020, but difficult questions remain about who would be legally liable in the case of a car crash.

"If all decisions of a machine are no longer directly attributable to the actions of a person, it must be clarified who is liable if something goes wrong," said Greens MEP Julia Reda, who backed the report.

To fill this void, the MEPs called for an obligatory insurance scheme and a fund to ensure that accident victims are fully compensated.

The report also called for the EU to find ways to help the millions of workers who will inevitably lose their jobs as industries become increasingly automated.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE