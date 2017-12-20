Remembering victims of Berlin truck attack

Tributes left by relatives yesterday at a memorial for victims of last year's deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market. The victims' names are

engraved on the memorial, which has 14m-long golden crack in the ground near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

A year after rejected Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri rammed a truck into the crowded market at Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 and wounding 70 others, the

authorities have come under fire over security failings and their clumsy handling of the aftermath of the assault.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier conceded yesterday that the government failed to provide adequate support and comfort to relatives of the

victims, and admitted security gaps in the run-up to the atrocity.