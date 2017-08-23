Quake rocks holiday island in Italy

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
54 min ago

An earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian holiday island of Ischia, killing at least two people, injuring dozens of others and trapping three young brothers in the rubble. Many tourists and residents on the island off the coast of Naples fled after the quake struck on Monday night, fearing aftershocks. Rescuers pulled a baby boy out alive seven hours after the quake while keeping his trapped seven- and 11-year-old brothers fed with water through a tube until they were freed yesterday. Two women were killed and about 40 injured. One victim was hit by falling masonry from a church rebuilt after it, like most of Casamicciola, was destroyed by an earthquake that killed about 2,000 people in 1883.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2017, with the headline 'Quake rocks holiday island in Italy'. Print Edition | Subscribe
