Quake rocks holiday island in Italy

An earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian holiday island of Ischia, killing at least two people, injuring dozens of others and trapping three young brothers in the rubble. Many tourists and residents on the island off the coast of Naples fled after the quake struck on Monday night, fearing aftershocks. Rescuers pulled a baby boy out alive seven hours after the quake while keeping his trapped seven- and 11-year-old brothers fed with water through a tube until they were freed yesterday. Two women were killed and about 40 injured. One victim was hit by falling masonry from a church rebuilt after it, like most of Casamicciola, was destroyed by an earthquake that killed about 2,000 people in 1883.