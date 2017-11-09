Putin says US looking to stir trouble at upcoming Russian presidential vote: Report

Published
58 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of wanting to stir trouble at Russia's presidential elections in retaliation for alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential vote, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday (Nov 9).

Putin also said that allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia, which have seen several Russian athletes banned ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, seemed to be aimed at disrupting Russia's presidential vote in March.

This story is developing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing