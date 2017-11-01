Putin in Iran for meetings with top leadership as Russia defends nuclear deal

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Teheran on Wednesday (Nov 1) for meetings with Iran's top leaders as Moscow voices increasing criticism of US President Donald Trump's move away from the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic.

Mr Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that will focus on the nuclear issue and their cooperation in Syria, as well as economic ties, the Kremlin said in an e-mailed statement.

He will also take part in a three-way summit between Russia, Iran and neighbouring Azerbaijan.

"Iran wants Russia's position to be more clear and supportive" over the nuclear pact, which is endangered by the US stance, said Mr Alexei Malashenko, a senior analyst at the Berlin-based Dialogue of Civilisations research group. They're also likely to discuss Russia and Iran's post-war balance of responsibilities in Syria, he said.

Mr Trump last month disavowed the 2015 accord to curb Iran's nuclear programme that was negotiated between Teheran and the US, Russia, France, Germany, the UK and China.

He accused Iran of violating the agreement multiple times, though he stopped short of abandoning the pact completely. All of the other participants, as well as inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, say Iran is complying with the deal.

Russia has rejected Mr Trump's demand to renegotiate the deal. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "unpredictable" US behaviour was an issue of grave concern, citing the refusal to uphold the Iranian agreement and threats to use force to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Russia and Iran are allies in Syria and the main backers of President Bashar al-Assad, deploying military forces to help his regime turn the tide against opponents backed by the US and regional powers in a civil war that has raged since 2011.

Russia and Iran also plan to discuss cooperation in the energy sphere. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is due to meet with Iranian Finance Minister Masoud Karbasian in Teheran, followed by talks with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Mr Putin, Mr Rouhani and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev are also due to discuss plans for establishing a railway line between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia that could be used to move freight from Asia to Europe.

The project would aim to grab a share of cargo now being shipped through the Suez Canal.

Mr Aliyev opened a similar rail project on Monday that links the Azeri capital, Baku, to Turkey via Georgia, offering a transport corridor to move goods between China and Europe through central Asia, in competition with existing routes through Russia and Iran.