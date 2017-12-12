Putin gets Trump's tweets though he stays offline, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russian President Vladimir Putin receives reports of US counterpart Donald Trump's tweets because they're considered to be official White House statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Everything Trump posts on his Twitter account "is regarded in Moscow as his official statements," Peskov told reporters on a conference call Tuesday (Dec 12).

"Obviously, it's reported to President Putin, along with other information about the official statements of politicians and heads of state from other countries."

While it would be wrong for the Kremlin to comment on Trump's use of the social network, Putin isn't on Twitter and has said publicly that he's not interested in tweeting, Peskov said. The president also doesn't want any officials to run an account on his behalf, he said.

Trump tweets prodigiously, often to the consternation of White House officials who learn of his remarks at the same time as his 44.5 million followers. The president sends streams of messages that attack domestic critics, accuse US media of "fake news" and promote his Make America Great Again agenda.

He's used Twitter to denounce investigations by Congress and Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential elections. Trump also got into a spat with British Prime Minister Theresa May after he retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right group last month.