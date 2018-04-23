Prince William's wife Kate taken to hospital to give birth to third child

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Kate, the wife of Prince William, was admitted to hospital on Monday (April 23) to give birth to the couple's third child and the latest member of Britain's royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is officially known, was taken in the early stages of labour to the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge," William's office said in a statement.

The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne.

William’s younger brother Harry, who marries US actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.

As with her two previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness which can cause severe nausea and vomiting and require supplementary hydration and nutrients.

Kate’s last engagement ahead of the birth was on March 22 when she and William attended a number of events in London to celebrate the Commonwealth ahead of a meeting of its leaders last week.

Related Story Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting third child: Kensington Palace

Mary, Alice, and Victoria are among the favourite names with bookmakers if the baby is a girl with Albert, Arthur, and Fred, the favourites for a boy.

Having had homes in north Wales and Norfolk in eastern England, William and Kate now live at Kensington Palace to allow the prince to dedicate more time to royal duties on behalf of his grandmother.