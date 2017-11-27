Prince Harry announces engagement to US actress Meghan Markle

LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday (Nov 27).

Prince Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Ms Markle, 36, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama Suits, became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents,” the statement said.

The couple met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. The prince publicly confirmed their relationship months later in a rebuke to the media, which had been intruding into Ms Markle’s private life, but it was not until September that they made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, a sports event for wounded veterans.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” Ms Markle’s parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said in a statement.

We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

