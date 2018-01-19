Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official visit to Wales

LONDON (WASHINGTON POST) - Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, carried out their first official visit to Wales on Thursday (Jan 18) amid speculation about who will score an invitation to their upcoming nuptials - and who won't.

Arriving about an hour late because their train was delayed, Harry and Markle began their day in Cardiff, the Welsh capital, with a walkabout, greeting members of the public who had gathered outside Cardiff Castle.

News commentators described Markle as "a natural" with the crowds.

Prince Harry - or to use his full title, His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales - and his American bride-to-be were expected to learn more about Welsh culture and language during their tour of Cardiff Castle.

The visit comes a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May dodged a question in Parliament about whether she wants President Donald Trump to be invited to the royal wedding.

There has been debate in Britain about the likelihood that Trump will attend the May 19 ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor, which seats about 800 people.

The wedding won't be a full-on state occasion, and Harry and Markle are not obliged to invite foreign heads of state.

On Wednesday, May was asked by an opposition Labour Party politician if she wants to extend an invitation to Trump.

"I'm not responsible for invitations to the royal wedding," May told the House of Commons in response.

It is unclear whether the British government will advise or consult with the royal family on the palace on the guest list.

Asked about that possibility, a Downing Street spokesman repeatedly said: "Invitations are a matter for the royal household."

And the Obamas? Will they be headed to Windsor in May? British tabloids have reported that May's government is worried that inviting the former US president and his wife, Michelle, could further strain diplomatic ties.

Prince Harry recently sidestepped an inquiry about whether the Obamas could expect an invitation in their mailbox, given the Prince's friendship with Barack Obama. The Prince interviewed Obama for a segment that ran on BBC radio in late December, and after the pre-recorded interview aired, a BBC presenter posed the delicate question.

"We haven't even put the invites or the guest lists together yet, so who knows whether he could be invited or not?" Harry said. "I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Harry and Markle's public appearance in Cardiff marks their third official visit together.

Earlier this month, they visited a radio station in the south London neighbourhood of Brixton, where they received a raucous reception.

Shortly after they announced their engagement, they visited Nottingham on World Aids Day, a visit that also drew large crowds.

In Cardiff on Thursday, the couple was scheduled to visit the Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, and StreetGames, a charity that helps young people get involved with sports.

The visit comes just days after the UK Independence Party's leader, Henry Bolton, dropped his girlfriend after she sent racist texts about Markle.

Markle's father is white and her mother is black.