Pressure grows on Fillon to exit race

PARIS • The pressure is building on French Republican presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

After more than a week trying to fend off reports he handed family members unjustified public salaries, some lawmakers from his party are starting to signal his presidential bid may be over, even as others rally to his support.

Mr Fillon appealed on Wednesday to his parliamentary group to give him two weeks to get his campaign back on track and has insisted he did nothing wrong.

But with less than three months to go before the first round of voting, the party is running short of time to find a replacement candidate if Mr Fillon is forced from the race.

"We are all sinking like the orchestra on the Titanic," Mr Georges Fenech, a lawmaker who voted against Mr Fillon in the primary campaign, said on LCI television, calling on the candidate to put the party's interests first.

"Fillon can't ask us to wait for the end of the investigation. We are just a few weeks from the presidential election."

Graft allegations

MRS PENELOPE FILLON (WIFE) • Weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine alleged that she was paid €831,440 (S$1.2 million) in taxpayer money for a bogus job as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and his deputy in the National Assembly. She was said to have held the job from 1988 to 1990, from 1998 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2013. • She was also reportedly paid €100,000 between May 2012 and Dec ember 2013 by political magazine La Revue Des Deux Mondes, owned by a wealthy friend of her husband's. She is suspected of having done little besides a few short literary reviews. Under French law, it is not illegal for MPs to hire relatives as aides - provided the work is genuine. French prosecutors last week started a preliminary criminal investigation. MS MARIE FILLON AND MR CHARLES FILLON (CHILDREN) • They were allegedly paid €83,735 as aides when Mr Fillon was in the Senate from 2005 to 2007. Last week, he said he hired them temporarily for their expertise as lawyers, but French media pointed out that they were only law students at the time. MR FRANCOIS FILLON • French investigative website Mediapart and newspaper Journal Du Dimanche reported on Sunday that he allegedly used his expenses account to pocket up to €25,000 while a member of the Senate. NYTIMES, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

At least five other Republican lawmakers have publicly questioned Mr Fillon's candidacy since Le Canard Enchaine published a second wave of revelations about his family's affairs on Tuesday.

Le Monde's front page on Wednesday asked, "Can Francois Fillon hang on?", while other media speculated on what the party's Plan B might be.

But 17 lawmakers backing Mr Fillon were expected to sign an op-ed in Le Figaro yesterday, supporting Mr Fillon and denouncing the "attempt to kill" his candidacy.

"I will be the candidate," Mr Fillon told reporters in Paris on Wednesday. "When one chooses to be a candidate in the presidential election, one also has to face the attacks."

He said the 4.4 million people who voted in November's primary give him the right to continue, despite the flak he's facing. Mr Fillon won the primary with 67 per cent of the vote.

A poll published yesterday found that 69 per cent of people in France want Mr Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president in the light of the scandal.

The Harris Interactive poll, conducted on behalf of French radio station RMC and Atlantico, added that former prime minister Alain Juppe, who finished second to Mr Fillon in the party's primary, was the preferred candidate to replace him.

The poll also said that 29 per cent thought the Republicans would win if Mr Fillon was the candidate, while 57 per cent thought that party would win if represented by another candidate. The survey was conducted online on Feb 1, added Harris Interactive.

For the Republican party leadership, there is no precedent for how to get out of their fix. A major party nominee has never dropped out this close to an election and last year's selection process was the first time the group has held a primary.

The election timetable gives them little time to organise another vote and any replacement would have to complete his registration by March 17. A special college of party executives could pick a new candidate, Le Monde said.

French prosecutors last week started a preliminary criminal investigation into reports that Mr Fillon's wife, Penelope, earned a public salary as a parliamentary assistant without actually doing any work.

Mr Fillon has said he will stand down if he is put under formal investigation.

Earlier this week, a poll by research firm Elabe pointed to rising support for far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, but also showed centrist Emmanuel Macron as the most likely to win the presidency, snatching the position of favourite that Mr Fillon had held until last week.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS