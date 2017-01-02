Pregnant British mum shares labour process live on Facebook with 'amazing' online community

LONDON - A pregnant British woman posted live videos of her labour process on Dec 22 (Singapore time) on British community site for mums, calling the online support "amazing".

Ms Sarah-Jayne Ljungstrom, a 35-year-old advertising agency director, posted her first Facebook Live video around 10pm on Dec 21 (6am, Dec 22, Singapore time).

She told an audience of 86,000 from the hospital that her water had broke, Daily Mail reported on Sunday (Jan 1).

Ms Ljungstrom, who has two older sons Freddie and Finn, posted a total of five Facebook Live videos, which viewers can respond to in real-time. The clips had more than 400,000 views.

She returned home after finding that her contractions were not getting any stronger, and eventually went back to hospital around noon on Dec 22.

"See you all soon. Lots of love. I'm going in," she said in her fourth video on Channel Mum, struggling slightly with her breathing as her contractions became stronger.

Viewers wished her luck, with some saying they were excited for her and others cheering her on.

Ms Ljungstrom did not post the actual birth process, which lasted more than three hours, but posted another video update about it afterwards.

Smiling exuberantly, the new mother cradled her newborn in her arms and told viewers that it was a girl - a surprise as she had not found out the gender of the baby before this - and that she and her husband had named her Evelina.

The video blogger from Richmond, south-west London, said she felt social networks "are amazing support networks - especially in the online motherhood world", Daily Mail said in a report on Sunday.

"So I just felt I was chatting to a bunch of mums who all had my back and were giving me words of encouragement."

Thanking her viewers in her last video, she added: "I know it's a strange thing to kind of do this, to share this with you all. But for me, motherhood is much better when it's shared and it can be a really tough and difficult time and it's just getting started."