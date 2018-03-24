Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

BERLIN (AFP) - The co-pilot of a Portuguese airline was detained in Stuttgart after being found drunk in the cockpit just before take-off, German police and prosecutors said on Saturday (March 24).

German police entered the cockpit and found the 40-year-old in a "highly intoxicated condition" on Friday evening, a statement said.

An airport official had sounded the alert after finding the pilot "reeking of alcohol and walking unsteadily", it said.

Stuttgart prosecutors immediately suspended the co-pilot's flying licence and fixed a 10,000 euro (S$16,256.16) bail.

German authorities did not name the airline, but a flight of the Portuguese carrier TAP, due to leave Stuttgart for Lisbon on Friday night with 106 passengers, was cancelled.