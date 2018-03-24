Portuguese national killed in French attack: Lisbon govt

LISBON (AFP) - Portugal's government said Friday (March 23) that a Portuguese citizen was one of the three people killed in an extremist shooting spree in southwest France.

"The death of a Portuguese citizen has been confirmed... by French authorities to our consular services," Miguel Silva, a spokesman for the department concerned with Portuguese living abroad, told AFP.

He added that he was unable to give further details on the victim.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victim in a statement published late Friday on the presidency website.

French police on Friday stormed a supermarket in the town of Trebes and shot dead a gunman after he had killed two people there and taken a policeman hostage.

A third person had been killed in an earlier shooting in the medieval town of Carcassonne.

The attack, by a man authorities say had claimed allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria group, came with France still on high alert following a string of extremist assaults since 2015 that have claimed more than a total of 240 lives.