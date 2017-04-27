Police shoot, wound man who threatened officer in Berlin

Police secure the area at the Urbankrankenhaus in Berlin, Germany on April 27, 2017 after a shot was fired at the hospital in the Berlin Kreuzberg neighbourhood.
BERLIN (REUTERS) - A German police officer shot and wounded a man who threatened a female officer with a weapon in the car park of a Berlin hospital on Thursday (April 27), a police spokeswoman said.

She said the man was wounded in the leg and had undergone surgery at the hospital in the Kreuzberg district of Germany’s capital.

German authorities have been on high security alert since December, when an Islamist militant drove a truck at high speed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people. 

