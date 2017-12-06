Plot to kill British PM Theresa May with improvised explosive device at Downing Street foiled

LONDON (REUTERS) - A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported on Tuesday (Dec 5), citing sources.

Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister's residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Mrs May, Sky News reported.

Sky News added that this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.