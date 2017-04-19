Plane crash kills five in Lisbon

Five people died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 had just taken off on a flight to Marseille on Monday when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehouse.

The pilot was killed, along with all three passengers, including French orthopaedic surgeon Jean-Pierre Franceschi who is renowned in the sports world.

The fifth fatality was a truck driver at the warehouse. About 90 firefighters brought the blaze under control.