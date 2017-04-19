Plane crash kills five in Lisbon

Five people died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal. The twin-engine Piper PA-31 had just taken off on a flight to Marseille on Monday when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehou
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
10 hours ago

Five people died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 had just taken off on a flight to Marseille on Monday when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehouse.

The pilot was killed, along with all three passengers, including French orthopaedic surgeon Jean-Pierre Franceschi who is renowned in the sports world.

The fifth fatality was a truck driver at the warehouse. About 90 firefighters brought the blaze under control.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2017, with the headline 'Plane crash kills five in Lisbon'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping