Paris shooting: 3 family members of attacker arrested, another man turns himself in to Belgian police

PARIS/BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - French police have taken into custody three family members of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on Champs Elysee, a legal source said on Friday (April 21).

Another man whom Belgian authorities had flagged to their French counterparts over possible involvement in the Paris shooting on Thursday turned himself in to police in Belgium’s northern city of Antwerp, news agency Belga reported.

Speaking on France’s Europe 1 radio, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and brought to the attention of French authorities.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), via its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s shooting in which a French policeman was shot dead, naming the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki.

Belgium’s federal prosecutors said on Friday that the identity of the man responsible for the shooting remains unclear and there is no indication that he was Belgian.

“Al-Belgiki means the Belgian but it is a very vague identity,” a spokesman for Belgium’s federal prosecutor said.

In November, 2015, when Paris was rocked by near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites, two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens.

(This story is developing)