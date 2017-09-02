Paris park opens nudist zone

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris opened its first nudist space on Thursday (Aug 31) in the Bois de Vincennes park in the east of the capital.

A small path leads to the semi-secluded clearing near a bird reserve, where about 10 naturists enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the grass.

Nudists have long demanded to have their own green spot in the French capital. More than 400 naturist beaches and camp sites exist in France, where more than 2.5 million people practice nudism.

The mayor's office said the creation of a nudist area, though still in an experimental stage, is "part of an open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces".

The space will be open until Oct 15 from 8am to 7:30pm.