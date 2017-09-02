Paris park opens nudist zone

Paris opened its first nudist space in the Bois de Vincennes park on Thursday (Aug 31).
Paris opened its first nudist space in the Bois de Vincennes park on Thursday (Aug 31). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM REUTERS VIDEO
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris opened its first nudist space on Thursday (Aug 31) in the Bois de Vincennes park in the east of the capital.

A small path leads to the semi-secluded clearing near a bird reserve, where about 10 naturists enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the grass.

Nudists have long demanded to have their own green spot in the French capital. More than 400 naturist beaches and camp sites exist in France, where more than 2.5 million people practice nudism.

The mayor's office said the creation of a nudist area, though still in an experimental stage, is "part of an open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces".

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The space will be open until Oct 15 from 8am to 7:30pm.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia