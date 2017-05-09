Paris' Gare du Nord station evacuated as police reportedly on the hunt for 3 'dangerous' terror suspects

PARIS - The Gare du Nord, one of the French capital's main transport hubs, was evacuated on Monday (May 8) night as armed police conducted a security operation.

Media reports said they were looking for three "dangerous" terror suspects.

Social media was rife with images of a large police presence at the station, with French police tweeting to confirm that checks were being carried out.

#GareduNord Intervention des services de police pour vérifications — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) May 8, 2017

🔴🇫🇷#FLASH : Évacuation en cours de la Gare du Nord à #Paris, forte activité policière sur place selon plusieurs témoins (📸@rfc1149). pic.twitter.com/32AKnXSinv — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) May 8, 2017

Something is happening at #GareDuNord train station in Paris.pic.twitter.com/LexA5bfsqH — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) May 8, 2017

Gare du Nord in Paris evacuated pic.twitter.com/LcihDpEiqd — Charlotte Mason (@masonstoney) May 8, 2017

According to the Le Parisien newspaper, the focus of their search was a high speed train from Valenciennes in northern France.

Some 200 people were on board the train.

The paper added that the names of the three suspects, all men, had been handed to French security services by a foreign country, and that the trio had been spotted in Bordeaux and Marseille, as well as in Paris.

This story is developing.