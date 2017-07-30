Over 22,000 evacuated as fire hits Spain music festival, no injuries reported

Smoke rising from flames engulfing the stage at Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival in Barcelona, Spain on July 29, 2017.
Smoke rising from flames engulfing the stage at Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival in Barcelona, Spain on July 29, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID (AFP) - More than 22,000 people were evacuated Saturday (July 29) when the stage at an electronic music festival near Barcelona erupted in flames, sending revellers running.

Firefighters rushed to the Tomorrowland festival in Santa Coloma de Gramenet in north-eastern Spain, and eventually managed to extinguish the blaze which caused no injuries, they said in a statement.

A total of 22,143 people had to be evacuated from the festival, they added.

Footage of the incident shows one side of the stage consumed by giant flames, a shower of sparks raining down as people ran away and black smoke billowing up.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

It is not clear what caused the blaze, but organisers said on their Facebook page it was due to a technical malfunction.

"Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22.000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries," they said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice