One killed in Finland as man drives through crossroads

HELSINKI (AFP) – A man drove into a crossroads in Helsinki on Friday (July 28), killing one person and injuring a number of others, Finnish police said, adding that he may have been under the influence.

“The driver may be intoxicated. According to preliminary data, a few people were injured and one died,” Helsinki police said on its Twitter account, without specifying further.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle described the driver as “a Finnish man in his 50s” and said he was arrested near the vehicle.

The crossroads has been closed, Yle added.