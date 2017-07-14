Nobel Committee chief says China declined her visa application to attend Liu Xiaobo's funeral

People lay flowers and light candles outside the Nobel´s Peace center in Oslo, Norway in front of a photo of Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo who died on July 13, 2017.
People lay flowers and light candles outside the Nobel´s Peace center in Oslo, Norway in front of a photo of Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo who died on July 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
OSLO (Reuters) - The leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday (July 14) that the Chinese consulate in Oslo had refused to receive her visa application for travel so she could attend the funeral of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo.

"I was told that my visa application was incorrectly filled in ... because I did not have an invitation from the person I was visiting," Berit Reiss-Andersen told Reuters.

"When I told them I would be attending a funeral and that the person had passed away, I was told I should try a relative. I told them she was kept in isolation ... I was also told that I should have a hotel and plane ticket booked."

