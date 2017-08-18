No Singaporeans hurt in Barcelona terrorist attack: MFA

The Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry says it has not received reports of any Singaporeans injured or directly affected by the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday.

It has contacted Singaporeans who have e-registered in the Spanish city to make sure they are safe, and will continue to work with the authorities in Barcelona to keep abreast of the situation, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain on 17 August 2017 that killed and injured many innocent people. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the people of Spain at this difficult time," said the ministry.

Singaporeans who need consular help should contact the MFA Duty Office at:

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.sg