No pooh-poohing this cat's new paws

One-year-old Pooh showing off its bionic paws, courtesy of Bulgarian veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov. The cat in Sofia is believed to have lost its hind legs in a car or train accident last year but, thanks to Dr Zlatinov, is back on the prowl. The surgeon is the first vet in Europe to successfully apply the pioneering method of Irish neuro-orthopaedic surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, who shot to fame in 2009 when he fitted Oscar with new hind legs, making it the first bionic cat in Britain. Back in Bulgaria, Dr Zlatinov has also given bionic hind legs to another cat, eight-month-old Steven. And Pooh, which means [ ]"fluff" in Bulgarian, has a new lease of life scurrying around on its polymer-and-rubber paws mounted on titanium stems.