'No cash, Carney?' Bank of England Governor unable to find wallet

Mark Carney listens at the Future Forum 2017 event in Liverpool, Nov 16, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appeared unable to find his wallet on Thursday (Nov 16) while attending a central bank event to promote public understanding of economics.

When everyone in the room was asked to take out a purse or wallet, as an example of something that represented the economy, Carney hunted in several pockets before drawing a blank.

"No cash, Carney?" television host and conference moderator Ranvir Singh said jokingly to the central bank governor.

Earlier, the Canadian-born Carney said he first visited the Liverpool area three decades ago, when local rock group the Lightning Seeds - later well-known for an England soccer anthem - became his favourite band.

He also supports local soccer team Everton.

