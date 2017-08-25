News anchor unruffled as toddler takes over TV show

LONDON • ITV News anchor Alastair Stewart has been praised for remaining unruffled despite a hyperactive toddler clambering all over his desk during a lunchtime segment.

Mr Stewart, who was conducting an interview on Wednesday with little Iris Wronka's mother Lucy and older brother George on milk allergies, suddenly found himself having to share the camera's limelight. Two-year-old Iris was seen running around his desk before climbing on it in front of him.

The veteran presenter subsequently informed viewers, while attempting to stifle his laughter throughout, that Iris will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes.

He then gamely carried on with the interview.

At the end of it, he joked: "Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30pm."

He was referring to fellow newscaster, Ms Nightingale, who helms the evening news.

Iris' mother, who works as a professional development manager, told the Daily Mail that her daughter is a "very independent toddler" who does exactly what she wants to do.

"It was about that time in the day when Iris is usually napping," Mrs Wronka said, adding that she had her daughter on her lap initially but had to put her down as she started "wriggling".

She also praised Mr Stewart for being a consummate professional and an "extremely kind man".

Social media users who caught the segment were unanimous in their praise of Mr Stewart and approval of its entertainment value.

A similar incident involving another toddler went viral in March, when United States professor Robert Kelly's interview with the BBC was gatecrashed by his four-year-old daughter Marion.