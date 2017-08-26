New video emerges of deadly Barcelona van attack

VIDEO: REUTERS
Published
16 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Security footage released on Friday (Aug 25) showed pedestrians narrowly avoiding a white van as it raced down Las Ramblas boulevard at high speed in a deadly militant attack in Barcelona on Aug 17.

The video showed passersby running to avoid the speeding vehicle and taking shelter in a storefront.

Thirteen people died and more than 100 others were injured in Spain's deadliest attack in more than a decade.

Two others were killed during the driver's getaway and in a separate attack in the town of Cambrils.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia