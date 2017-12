Firefighters guiding passengers away from the the site of a train accident on Tuesday in Meerbusch-Osterath, western Germany, where a passenger train and a freight train collided, injuring at least 47 people. At least three of the 155 passengers were "badly hurt", the Meerbusch fire department said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, which happened at around 7.30pm near the station of Meerbusch-Osterath in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.