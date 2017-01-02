Murdoch's ex-wife seen with Hungarian boyfriend

LONDON • Ms Wendi Deng, the former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been spotted walking along a beach in St Barts holding hands with a Hungarian model named Bertold Zahoran.

The 47-year-old wore dark sunglasses, a white beach robe and matching bikini as she strolled with Mr Zahoran last Wednesday on the Carribean island, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Zahoran lives in New York and has more than 26,000 followers on his Instagram account. He uploaded a New Year's Day post of himself and Ms Deng on Instagram.

In 2013, Mr Murdoch and Ms Deng split after 14 years of marriage. According to the Daily Mail, some reports claimed that Mr Murdoch, 85, was wary of his wife's relationship with former British prime minister Tony Blair, who is their daughter Grace's godfather.

Ms Deng and Mr Zahoran, 21, were first seen together in New York in May last year at supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday party, and later at an exhibition in the city in November.

Ms Deng was previously seen with British classical violinist Charlie Siem, 30, in March last year, at Paris Fashion Week.