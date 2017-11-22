Mladic to appeal life sentence, says son

THE HAGUE (AFP) - Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is to appeal his life sentence, his son said Wednesday (Nov 22), calling the judgement by a UN war crimes court "war propaganda".

"This sentence is unjust and contrary to the facts and we will fight it on appeal to prove that this judgement is wrong," Darko Mladic told reporters shortly after his father was found guilty of 10 charges, including genocide and war crimes in the 1990s Balkans conflict.

"Today justice has been replaced by war propaganda," Darko Mladic said.