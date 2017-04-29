Marine Le Pen to appoint right-winger Dupont-Aignan as PM if she wins French election

PARIS (REUTERS) - French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said on Saturday (April 29) that she would appoint defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister if she wins the polls on May 7.

Right-winger Dupont-Aignan, who scored 4.7 per cent of votes in the first round on April 23, announced on Friday that he was backing Le Pen, as widely expected.

"As President of the Republic I will name Nicolas Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, supported by a presidential majority and united by the national interest," she told a news conference in Paris at which the two politicians sat together.

Dupont-Aignan said he had signed an agreement on the future government with Le Pen that took into account some "modifications" of her programme.

Polls on Friday showed centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential run-off with 59-60 per cent of votes, although Le Pen has gained some ground since the start of the week.