Up to 30 dead in avalanche-hit hotel after Italy quake: Reports

ROME (AFP, REUTERS) - A number of people were killed in a small hotel that was hit by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy after a series of earthquakes, Italian media reported on Thursday (Jan 19).

Up to 30 people were believed to be in the hotel when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.

“There are many dead,” Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police that was trying to reach the cut-off hotel, was quoted by local media as saying.

SkyTG24 television said some dead were found inside the Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the eastern lower slopes of Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said it could not immediately confirm any deaths out of respect for the families of the guests and staff.

Antonio Di Marco, president of the province of Pescara, which includes the mountain village of Farindola where the hotel is located, said two people had been saved.

“We don’t know yet how many people are unaccounted for or dead,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “What is certain is that the building took a direct hit from the avalanche, to the point that it was moved by 10 metres.”

Farindola mayor Ilario Lacchetta said on his Facebook page that “the dimensions of the avalanche were huge.

“It took the whole hotel with it.” he said.

The region was hit by four seismic shocks measuring above five magnitude in the space of four hours on Wednesday, with at least one person confirmed dead. The hotel is located around 90km from the epicentre of the quakes.