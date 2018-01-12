Man rams armoured vehicle into shop to steal bottle of wine

The scene of the incident at the shop in the town of Apatity, Russia, on Wednesday. The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately run motorsport training ground nearby, and driven it through a forest and into the small town just south of the Arctic Circle, said local news agency Hibinform. He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine.PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW • A man rammed an armoured personnel carrier into a shop before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine in a town in northern Russia, according to local media and video posted on social media.

The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately run motorsport training ground nearby, driven it through a forest and into Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic Circle, local news agency Hibinform said.

Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the machine into the window of the "Family" convenience store on Wednesday morning, the news agency said.

He also crushed a car parked nearby, images showed.

Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window.

He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine, Hibinform said.

The shop was not licensed to sell alcohol that early in the morning, the agency added.

Witnesses visible in the footage did not seemed particularly disturbed by the incident.

"Basically, some guy stole an armoured vehicle... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning," a social media user said, while filming the snow-covered scene out of his window.

The man, in his late 20s, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported.

