Man plunges to death from London Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday (Aug 15) an employee had fallen to his death in the organisation’s building in central London.

“We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died,” a spokesman said. “The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible.”

"We were called to the London Stock Exchange... to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor in the building to the ground," City of London police said. "The man was pronounced dead," police said, adding that they were treating the incident as non-suspicious.

The Sun newspaper said the man fell from the seventh floor and landed in the front lobby of the stock exchange.