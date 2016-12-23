Man matching description of Berlin Christmas market attack suspect seen in Aalborg, Denmark

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - A man matching the description of the man suspected of killing 12 people with a truck at a Berlin Christmas market on Tuesday has been seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday (Dec 23).

The police said people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.

Meanwhile in Milan, a security source said a suspect of the attack had been killed in a shootout. The interior minister is to hold a press conference in Rome at 0945GMT (5:45pm Singapore time).

This story is developing.