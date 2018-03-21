Man in Britain dies after his head gets trapped in cinema seat

A man in Birmingham died last week after his head was stuck under the footrest of a cinema seat, according to British media reports.

According to the cinema operator Vue International, the man died last Friday (March 16), a week after the March 9 freak incident, reported The Guardian.

The man was in the midst of retrieving his phone from between seats at the end of the movie, when his head got wedged under an electronic footrest, reported the Birmingham Mail.

Other moviegoers helped to break the footrest to free the man.

However, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, said The Guardian.

The cinema operator said it was saddened by the news and is conducting an investigation into the nature of the incident.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, who have our full support and assistance," it added in a statement.

The Guardian reported that the Birmingham City Council has begun a health and safety investigation into the incident.