Majority of French don't trust Macron: Poll

PARIS (REUTERS) - A majority of French voters do not trust President Emmanuel Macron to lead the country in the right direction, with his popularity falling further in the month to mid-August, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The continued slide in support for Macron's reform agenda comes as the 39-year-old leader prepares to publish flagship labour market reforms this week.

The measures are seen as a bellwether for Macron's broader reform agenda and the decline in post-election support has raised questions over how far and how quickly he will carry it out.

The Harris Interactive poll showed 46 percent trusted in Macron's political leadership, down five points on the previous month and 13 points off his mid-June high.

His sharp fall in popularity leaves him the most unpopular French president in decades after the first 100 days in office.

Early policy announcements including an overhaul of the wealth tax and cuts to housing assistance have left a swathe of voters "with the feeling Macron's policies favour the rich", said Jean-Daniel Levy, head of politics and opinion at Harris Interactive.