Magnitude 7 undersea quake hits near New Caledonia, no tsunami

The quake, which was at a shallow depth of 15km below the seabed, did not trigger a tsunami.
The quake, which was at a shallow depth of 15km below the seabed, did not trigger a tsunami.PHOTO: USGS
Published
Oct 31, 2017, 10:06 am SGT

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A major undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck close to New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Tuesday (Oct 31), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which was at a shallow depth of 15km below the seabed, did not trigger a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii and the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

The epicentre was located almost 118km east of the town of Tadine on the Loyalty Islands, part of France's New Caledonia territory.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A spokesman for the government in Noumea, the New Caledonia capital, and staff of two hotels contacted by Reuters said they did not feel the quake.

 
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands