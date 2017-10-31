Magnitude 7 undersea quake hits near New Caledonia, no tsunami

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A major undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck close to New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Tuesday (Oct 31), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which was at a shallow depth of 15km below the seabed, did not trigger a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii and the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

The epicentre was located almost 118km east of the town of Tadine on the Loyalty Islands, part of France's New Caledonia territory.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A spokesman for the government in Noumea, the New Caledonia capital, and staff of two hotels contacted by Reuters said they did not feel the quake.